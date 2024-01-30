India Cricketer Mayank Agarwal Admitted In ICU After Falling Sick During Flight

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal faced a health emergency on Tuesday during a New Delhi-bound flight, leading to his urgent transfer to the ILS Hospital in Agartala. The Karnataka Ranji Trophy captain experienced a significant health scare mid-flight, prompting his swift admission to the ICU for ongoing medical care.

Reports suggest that Mayank was removed from the plane and taken to the hospital after expressing concerns about a throat issue. Shavir Tarapore, the joint secretary of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, mentioned that the state association is actively seeking additional information regarding the entire incident.

"Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital in Agartala. The reason for the sudden illness is yet to be confirmed," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI without elaborating further.

"The team was on flight and apparently Agarwal started feeling uneasy and vomited a couple of times sitting on the flight. Since he started feeling sick, he de-boarded. From KSCA MR Shahvir Tarapore called and we quickly sent two of our representatives to the ILS hospital. He is under observation and we are told doctors are running some tests. Now there are multiple theories as to what he might have consumed," a Tripura Cricket Association official said on condition of anonymity to PTI.