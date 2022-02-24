Ranji Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara get out cheaply in respective games for Mumbai and Saurashtra

Ahmedabad: Ajinkya Rahane didn't bother the scorers as Mumbai were put on back-foot by Goa while Saurashtra didn't get affected by Cheteshwar Pujara's cheap dismissal against Odisha in their respective Ranji Trophy Elite Group D games respectively.

Mumbai were all out for 163 with Rahane (0) being trapped leg before by an incoming delivery from pacer Lakshay Garg (6/46) as Sarfaraz Khan's (63 off 110 balls) half-century was the only saving grace.

Even Prithvi Shaw (9) was out cheaply as Garg got the ball to move both ways to get 44-time champions Mumbai all out in 52.4 overs.

Garg got good support from off-spinner Amit Yadav (4/47) as Mumbai's only substantial stand was 75 between Sarfaraz and Sachin Yadav (27).

Goa were 114 for two at stumps as two Desais, Amogh (51) and Suyash Prabhudesai (40), added 56 runs.

Saurashtra 325 for 4 as Pujara dismissed for 8

In another match, Saurashtra were 325 for 4 as Pujara hit two fours before being caught in slips by Biplab Samantray and bowled by Debabrata Pradhan. Chirag Jani (125 batting) and Sheldon Jackson (75) added 130 runs for the fourth wicket stand.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai 1st Innings: 163 (Sarfaraz Khan 63, Prithvi Shaw 9, Ajinkya Rahane 0, Lakshay Garg 6/46). Goa 114/2 (Amogh Desai 51).

Saurashtra: 325 for 4 (Chirag Jani 125, Sheldon Jackson 75, Cheteshwar Pujara 8) vs Odisha.