Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, C K Nayudu Trophy, Vinoo Mankad Trophy schedules announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announces India's mega domestic cricket season 2019-20, which is scheduled to start in August with Duleep Trophy.

The Ranji Trophy will be played from the months of December to March. The format of the tournament this season is similar to the last season wherein the top team that qualifies for quarter-finals from the Plate group will be promoted to Elite Group C in the next season. The top two teams that qualify for the quarter-finals from Elite Group C will be promoted to Elite Group A & Elite Group B in the next season.

The senior women's domestic season is set to start with the T20 League that will start in October.

The Col C K Nayudu Trophy, Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Cooch Behar Trophy, Vijay Merchant Trophy and Vizzy Trophy (Inter-university competition) will be played to nurture toung talent of the country.

A total of 2036 domestic games will be played this season across various age groups in the men’s and women’s category.

A complete breakdown of the BCCI Domestic season 2019-20 schedule can be found here.