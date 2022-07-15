Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo have entered the BBL overseas players draft for this year's edition of the tournament, the organisers confirmed on Friday (July 15). While, the iconic Afghanistani leg-spinner is likely to return in the Adelaide Strikers squad, Pollard and Bravo can land up in any of the eight teams participating in the Big Bash League.

Adelaide Strikers coach Jason Gillespie said he would be "pretty shocked" if Rashid Khan did not join his team for the upcoming season. On the other hand, Pollard and Bravo did not feature in the recent editions of the eight-team league and can be picked by any club for this year's BBL beginning on Dec. 13.

"To receive nominations from players such as Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo demonstrates the attention on the BBL in the global marketplace thanks to the draft," a BBL spokesman said.

Other overseas players in the draft include former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and big-hitting New Zealander Colin Munroe. South Africa's shock pullout from a three-match ODI series in Australia in January has paved the way for more international players to be available for BBL.

All eyes will be on former West Indies T20 skipper Kieron Pollard as he announced his retirement from international cricket recently and is the most experienced T20 player till date. Notably, Pollard has played a total 598 T20 matches since his debut in 2006 and has scored over 11,000 runs with 309 wickets under his belt.

On the other hand, DJ Bravo is the all-time leading wicket taker in the T20 format with 596 wickets to his name. He is one of the most entertaining personalities in the world of cricket and has played with the Sydney Sixers before in his career.

Checkout the full list of overseas players below:

West Indies: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sheldon Cottrell, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Ravi Rampaul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Tion Webster, Nyeem Young.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Waqarullah Ishaq, Izharulhaq Naveed, Naveen Ul Haq Murid, Hazratullah Zazai

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Todd Astle

South Africa: Faf du Plessis

With Reuters input