topStoriesenglish2575382
NewsCricket
RAVINDRA JADEJA

Ravindra Jadeja BRUTALLY Troll Nathan Lyon by Following him on Instagram - Check

Jadeja is currently India's Most Valuable Player (MVP) in Test cricket, and as such, he enjoys immense popularity among the Indian cricket fans.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ravindra Jadeja BRUTALLY Troll Nathan Lyon by Following him on Instagram - Check

Ravindra Jadeja, a cricketer known for his all-round abilities, has made a sensational comeback to top-level cricket and played a pivotal role in India's retention of the Border Gavaskar Series. He was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) in both the first and second Tests, leading India to a crucial 2-0 lead.

Also Read: Irony...: KL Rahul Averaging 876 in Test? Broadcaster Makes Huge Blunder; Twitter Reacts

Jadeja is currently India's Most Valuable Player (MVP) in Test cricket, and as such, he enjoys immense popularity among the Indian cricket fans. He boasts a whopping 5 million followers on Instagram, making him one of the most followed Indian cricketers on the platform. However, until recently, Jadeja had never followed anyone on the photo-sharing site. This changed on Sunday night, as Jadeja surprised his fans by following Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Instagram. Jadeja posted an Instagram story to inform his fans of the decision but added that he would follow Lyon for only 24 hours.

In the first Test, Jadeja took five wickets and scored 70 runs, setting the tone for the series. In the second Test, he was in sensational form, dismantling Australia's batting unit and taking a seven-wicket haul to put India on course for victory. Jadeja's comeback to cricket comes after a five-month break, during which he underwent knee surgery in September 2022, forcing him to withdraw from the 2022 Asia Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup. Despite being named in India's squad for the Bangladesh series in December, he was unable to recover in time. Before the Border Gavaskar Series, Jadeja played a Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu, where he took a seven-wicket haul and helped his side clinch the title.

Live Tv

Ravindra JadejaRavindra Jadeja news updateRavindra Jadeja newsRavindra Jadeja updateInd vs Aus 2nd TestIND vs AUS 2nd Test news updateIND vs AUS 2nd Test newsIND vs AUS 2nd Test updateIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia news updateIndia vs Australia NewsIndia vs Australia updateDelhi TestDelhi Test news updateDelhi Test newsDelhi Test updateBorder-Gavaskar TrophyBorder-Gavaskar Trophy news updateBorder-Gavaskar Trophy newsBorder-Gavaskar Trophy update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'