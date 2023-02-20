Ravindra Jadeja BRUTALLY Troll Nathan Lyon by Following him on Instagram - Check

Ravindra Jadeja, a cricketer known for his all-round abilities, has made a sensational comeback to top-level cricket and played a pivotal role in India's retention of the Border Gavaskar Series. He was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) in both the first and second Tests, leading India to a crucial 2-0 lead.

Jadeja is currently India's Most Valuable Player (MVP) in Test cricket, and as such, he enjoys immense popularity among the Indian cricket fans. He boasts a whopping 5 million followers on Instagram, making him one of the most followed Indian cricketers on the platform. However, until recently, Jadeja had never followed anyone on the photo-sharing site. This changed on Sunday night, as Jadeja surprised his fans by following Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Instagram. Jadeja posted an Instagram story to inform his fans of the decision but added that he would follow Lyon for only 24 hours.

In the first Test, Jadeja took five wickets and scored 70 runs, setting the tone for the series. In the second Test, he was in sensational form, dismantling Australia's batting unit and taking a seven-wicket haul to put India on course for victory. Jadeja's comeback to cricket comes after a five-month break, during which he underwent knee surgery in September 2022, forcing him to withdraw from the 2022 Asia Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup. Despite being named in India's squad for the Bangladesh series in December, he was unable to recover in time. Before the Border Gavaskar Series, Jadeja played a Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu, where he took a seven-wicket haul and helped his side clinch the title.