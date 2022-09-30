Ravindra Jadeja calls Sanjay Manjrekar 'a dear friend', commentator gives epic reply - check here

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's love and hate relationship with former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. Three years ago, Manjrekar had made a comment on Jadeja, calling him a 'bits and pieces cricketer'. What he meant was that although Jadeja had become a complete cricketer in the Test format, he remained an undercooked all-rounder in limited overs cricket. Jadeja had not taken his comments lightly and called hin opinion on him 'a verbal diarrhoea'. "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea," Jadeja had tweeted out.

However, this year during Asia Cup 2022, when Jadeja played a fine knock, Manjrekar interviewed him and before he started off the conversation, he asked the all-rounder for the permission. "First question – You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?" to which Jadeja replied: "Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!"

Weeks after this funny incident between them, Jadeja tweeted out a picture of Manjrekar who was presenting the presentation ceremony at the end of a Legends League Cricket match and wrote: "Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar." The tweet set internet on fire, as fans were confused whether Jadeja was taking a potshot on Manjrekar again or everything was friendly now between the two.

Take a look at Jadeja and Manjrekar's chat on Twitter below:

Ha ha_ and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon :) https://t.co/eMpZyZYsYU — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 30, 2022

Not to forget, Jadeja is currently recovering from a knee injury which has ruled him out of T20 World Cup 2022. He missed the half of Asia Cup in UAE and went back to India to undergo a surgery. The surgery has been successful and now Jadeja is on the path to recovery. Jadeja is expected to take months to come back to the cricket field and don the blue Indian jersey again.