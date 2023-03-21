RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Match No 19 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 21

Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will be up against Mumbai Indian Women in the penultimate match of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 league stages in Mumbai on Tuesday (March 21). RCB Women are already out of the tournament and will not be progressing to the Playoffs stage after UP Warriorz win on Monday.

Mumbai Indians had a rare off day as they were beaten by nine wickets by Delhi Capitals on Monday. MI were asked to bat first after Delhi Capitals won the toss. The conditions early on were very challenging with there being both seam and swing for the pacers as MI were reduced to 21 for four.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur then steadied the ship with Pooja Vastrakar, who returned to the starting 11. Harmanpreet was rock solid from one end while Vastrakar was freeflowing as she raced to 26 off 19 before being dismissed by Jess Jonassen.

Mumbai Indians can move back to the top of the table with a win over RCB Women and possibly book their place in the WPL 2023 Final as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 Match No. 19 Details

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 21, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Match No. 17 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelie Kerr, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry

RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Match No. 19 Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque