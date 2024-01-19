RCB and England batter Will Jacks produced a T20 batting masterclass on Thursday when he hit a 101 off just 42 balls for Pretoria Capitals in SA 20 against Durban Super Giants. His innings included 8 fours and 8 sixes as he hit the runs at a superb strike rate of 240.48. Jacks good show is good news for RCB fans as the Faf du Plessis-led franchise will be looking for its first IPL title again this year when the season begins in March.

Jacks was seen hitting his RCB teammate Reece Topley for towering sixes as he danced down the track to make room and free his arms to clear the ropes straight down the ground.

Watch highlights of Jacks quickfire 100 in SA 20 league below:

Will Jacks century.



Brilliant striking, RCB have a firepower in batting.

Jacks was relentless in his attack as he smashed all the bowlers around the park. From Topley to Keshav Maharaj to Marcus Stoinis, no one was spared. He fell to the bowling of Dwaine Pretorius in the 13th over but by then the Capitals opener had done his job. The England batter took Capitals to a massive score of 204 for 9 in 20 overs. Colin Ingram hit a 23-ball 43 but apart from these two, no other batter had a good game.

Where there's a 'Will', there's always a 'Hundred' ways.



Willy J set Centurion ablaze with a fiery 101 against Durban Super Giants in #SA20!



Super Giants required someone in their batting lineup to do a Will Jacks but unfortunately for them, nothing of this sort happened and the Maharaj-led side fell short by 17 runs. Maharaj did give some fight as he hit an unbeaten 25 off 12 balls but because a strong foundation was not laid by the openers and middle-order batters for the death overs in the chase, Super Giants continued to play the catch-up game.

Will was bought by RCB in IPL 2023 auction but he is yet to don the jersey. He got injured ahead of the season last year and was replaced by Michael Bracewell. The English batter is likely to make his IPL debut this year for RCB as they have kept him in the squad and would want him to prove his worth as a Rs 3.2 crore buy.