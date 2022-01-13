REN vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 2:05 PM IST January 13

The second match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-2022 on Thursday (January 13) will feature the Melbourne derby between the Renegades and the Stars, Match No. 48 of the tournament. The Renegades have lost their two previous matches against the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, resulting a slip to the 6th position on the points. Renegades certainly have the players to do better and will look to win this fixture against the Stars.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars are still not finding their star-form despite the return of some key players. They are currently 7th on the points table, Stars lost their previous fixture against the Perth Scorchers by 47 runs. They will look to bounce back from their campaign so far and qualify for the playoffs.

Match Details

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Match 48

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Date & Time: January 13th at 2:05 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

REN vs STA 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Shaun Marsh (vc), Aaron Finch, Hilton Cartwright, Mackenzie Harvey

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf

Captain: Joe Clarke

Vice-captain: Shaun Marsh

REN vs STA 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Will Sutherland, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor/Jack Prestwidge, Zahir Khan

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Qais Ahmad, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf