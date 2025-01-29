Revealed: Virat Kohli To Bat At This Position In Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Clash

Young batter Ayush Badoni who is leading the Delhi team, has disclosed that Virat Kohli will come to bat at number four in the Ranji Trophy game against Railways on Thursday, January 30. After a gap of 12 years, Kohli is returning to the domestic circuit. He had a poor outing in the five-match Test series against Australia and as a result, he will look to do well in the Ranji Trophy before heading to play ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

"He will bat at No. 4. He has told us to be positive and express ourselves confidently," said Badoni, as quoted by PTI.

"I have played against Virat bhaiya in the IPL. It is an honour that in back-to-back matches I have now led Rishabh and Virat bhaiya."

Back to basics

From a young rising star to a cricketing legend – what an extraordinary journey!#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/nmnBe0MNBM — Muhammad Musadiq (m_musadiq0) January 28, 2025

Kohli made 190 runs in 9 innings and was dismissed 8 times to deliveries outside the off-stump in Australia. Virat also took part in his first training session with the Delhi team and was spotted playing backfoot shots.

Back in November 2006, Kohli made his first-class debut and as of now, he has taken part in 23 matches where he scored 1,547 runs with the help of 5 hundreds.

After Kohli joined the Delhi camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he was spotted meeting his childhood friend and his teammates. The Indian team had a torrid outing in the recently passed Border Gavaskar Trophy where they lost to Australia. After the series loss, the BCCI reportedly told all the players to play in the Ranji Trophy. Apart from Kohli, the likes of Rohit Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer also took part in the Ranji Trophy. Shubman Gill is also playing for Punjab while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took part for Delhi.