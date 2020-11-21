Ricky Ponting hints at India struggling against Australia due to one critical reason

Ahead of India’s full-fledged tour of Australia, which begins from November 27. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting had some critical questions for the Indian side as well as it’s team management.

Talking about Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s absence from the final three Tests, Ponting hinted that India might struggle in his absence.

“India will feel that without Kohli there (for three Tests), for his batting and leadership, that’ll put all sorts of pressure on different players,” Ponting was quoted by cricket.com.au.

Kohli will be returning home after the first Test. He had been granted a paternity leave by the BCCI as he is expecting his first child with actress wife Anushka Sharma.

“You’d think (Ajinkya) Rahane will take over the captaincy, which will put extra pressure on him, and they’ve got to find someone to bat at that really important No.4 spot.

Ponting, who had managed Ajinkya Rahane in the recently concluded IPL 2020, also said that Rahane captaining the side will put even more pressure on his batting. The 32-year-old had a horror run with the bat in IPL 2020, scoring just 113 runs from 8 innings at a poor average of 14.12.

“I don’t think they’ll be clear in their own mind, even now, what their batting order will look like for the first Test. Who’s going to open, who’ll bat at four when Kohli goes?” Ponting added.

India is slated to play three ODI’s, three T20I’s and four Tests down under and would look to repeat their heroics from their last tour. The tour begins with the ODI series, commencing on November 27. The first Test is scheduled for Adelaide from December 17.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 during their last tour in 2018-19 but it must be noted that their star players, Steve Smith and David Warner, were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident.