RIP Mate! Shane Warne's last tweet condoling Rodney Marsh's death goes viral

New Delhi: He was from Australia but Shane Warne truly belonged to the world. The legendary bowler flummoxed batsmen with his spin bowling and garnered love and affection from fans worldwide. On Friday (March 4), the cricketing world got a rude shock when they came to know that at only 52, Warne passed away from a suspected heart attack.

In what seems like a freaky development, Warne's last tweet was less than 24 hours back and he had tweeted condoling the death of former Australia wicket-keeper Rodney Marsh, who passed away earlier on Friday in Adelaide at the age of 74. No one could believe that within hours, Warne himself will bid goodbye to the mortal world. After his death, Warne's tweet consoling Marsh's demise went viral. Check out the Tweet below:

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Warne had expressed his grief over the demise of Marsh in the tweet, which is now being widely shared. In his last tweet, the legendary spinner paid rich tributes and condolences to Marsh's family. "Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate," Warne`s last tweet read.

The untimely demise of Shane Warne happened hours after Australia lost the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman Rod Marsh. Unarguably one of the greatest leg-spinners in cricket history, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, scalping 708 wickets. He also bagged 293 wickets in ODIs and made more than 300 appearances for Australia across all formats.

Warne's management released a statement that he passed away in Koh Samui in Thailand. “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.

