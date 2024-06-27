Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. Check out who scores higher!

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Rishabh Pant ranks lower than Yashasvi Jaiswal. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.

Digital Listening Score

In the category of digital listening score, Rishabh Pant takes the lead over Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rishabh Pant in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 66. Yashasvi Jaiswal gets a score of just 64 in comparison to his teammate.

Facebook Score

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category once again Rishabh Pant loses as he scores 65 whereas Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 72.

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 64 points. As for Rishabh Pant he gets a score of 66 in the Instagram category.

X Score

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Yashasvi Jaiswal loses out to Rishabh Pant as Rishabh Pant scores 65 points. Yashasvi Jaiswal gets 64 in this category and loses by a very small margin.

Youtube Score

Both Indians get 64 points in the Youtube category and end this category as a draw.

Overall Score

In the overall score, Rishabh Pant loses against Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rishabh Pant gets an overall score of 65 points whereas Yashasvi Jaiswal finishes with 66 points overall and just one more point than Pant. Thus Yashasvi Jaiswal takes the win in this social media comparison.

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.