Road Safety World Series, England Legends vs West Indies Legends: Live streaming, tv channels, match timings and other details

Road Safety World Series, England Legends vs West Indies Legends: After enduring two consecutive defeats, England Legends will look to return to winning ways against Brian Lara-West Indies Legends in the ongoing Road World Safety Series. Kevin Pietersen-led England are yet to make it to the semi-final, and a win tonight will help them quailfy in the final four stage.

England are currently in the fourth place with 12 points but have a poor net run-rate of -1.470. Meanwhile, West Indies Legends are in fiftth place on the six-team points table with just eight points from five games. This is also the final league match of the ongoing T20 series and the winner of it will take on India Legends in the semi-final.

Here are all the details from Road World Safety Series, England Legends vs West Indies Legends

When is the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends vs West Indies Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends vs West Indies Legends will be played on March 16.

Where is the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends vs West Indies Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends vs West Indies Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends vs West Indies Legends start?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends vs West Indies Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends vs West Indies Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends vs West Indies Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Road Safety World Series match between England Legends vs West Indies Legends?

The Road Safety World Series match between England Legends vs West Indies Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV.

Full Squad

West Indies Legends: William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs(w), Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara(c), Tino Best, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Pedro Collins, Narsingh Deonarine, Daren Ganga, Samuel Badree, Carl Hooper, Ricardo Powell, Danza Hyatt, Renford Pinnock

England Legends: Phil Mustard(w), Kevin Pietersen(c), Usman Afzaal, Owais Shah, Darren Maddy, Jim Troughton, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Kabir Ali, Sajid Mahmood, Gavin Hamilton, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Jonathan Trott, Nick Compton, James Tindall

The inaugural edition of the tournament, which was held last year, was called off midway due to the Covid-19 pandemic and just four matches were played. The remaining matches will now take place in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the only venue for the entire tournament.