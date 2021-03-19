Road Safety World Series: Nuwan Kulasekara enjoys memorable evening as Dilshan's Sri Lanka set up finale clash against India

Nuwan Kulasekara had a memorable evening in Raipur as the right-arm medium seamer helped Sri Lanka Legends register an emphatic eight-wicket win against South Africa in second semi-finals of the ongoing Road Safety World Series on Friday. The 38-year-old completed a five-wicket haul, the first of the tournament, as Sri Lanka bundled out Jonty Rhodes' South Africa for a paltry 125.

In response, Sri Lanka wrapped up the proceedings in just 17.2 overs and will now take on hosts India in the summit clash, which will take place on Sunday.

The match kicked-off with with Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan winning the toss and inviting South Africa to bat first. Proteas opener Morne van Wyk started the proceedings with a boundary, but failed to maintain the tempo as Kulasekra striking in the first over.

Kulasekra opened his account by dismissing Andrew Puttick on duck. After his dismissal Van Wyk added a solid 47 run partnership with Alviro Petersen. Farvez Mahroof provided Sri Lanka with the breakthrough as he dismissed Petersen on 27 and since his dismissal Proteas endured a massive batting collapse.

Apart from Puttick, Kulasekra went on to scalp the wickets of Justin Kemp, Roger Telemachus, Makhaya Ntini, and Monde Zondeki.

In response, Sri Lanka opening pair comprising Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya got off to a slow start, before the former was dismissed on 18. Jayasuriya was the second wicket to fall as he was dismissed on 18 in the same number of balls.

Upul Tharanga along with Chinthaka Jayasinghe guided the Lankan's home as the pair remained unbeaten on 39 (44) and 47 (25) respectively.