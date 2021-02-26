Road Safety World Series T20: Full squad, complete fixture and other details

Road Safety World Series T20: Former cricketing stars will assemble in Raipur as the stage is all set to host Road Safety World Series, starting from March 5. The tournament will feature batting legend Sachin Tendulkar along with several other high-profile names, including Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara and Muttiah Muralitharan.

The inaugural edition of the tournament, which was held last year, was called off midway due to the Covid-19 pandemic and just four matches were played. As per a report in PTI earlier this month, the organisers stated that the remaining matches will now take place in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the only venue for the entire tournament.

Meanwhile, Australia Legends pulled out from the tournament because of the team's inability to travel due to strict Covid-19 restrictions Down Under. England and Bangladesh Legends are the two new teams that have been added in the Road Safety World Series T20. While Bangladesh Legends come in as as a replacement to the Australian Legends, England Legends have been included as the sixth team of the event.

Most of the players that are part of the tournament are already in the biosecurity bubble since February 22 and will start training from February 27.

Indian Legends will kick-off the action against Bangladesh Legends on March 5 at 7 pm IST. Apart from these two, the other four teams taking part in the competition are Sri Lanka Legends, England Legends, South Africa Legends and West Indies Legends.

Full Squad:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Yusuf Pathan.

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Chris Tremlett, Kabir Ali, Sajid Mahmood, Phil Mustard, Chris Schoefield, James Tredwell, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Pedro Collins, Narsingh Deonarine, Tino Best, Ridley Jacobs, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, William Perkins, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, Mahendra Nagamootoo.

Sri Lanka Legends: Jayasuriya, Tharanga, Dilshan, Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Dammika Prasad, Herath, Kapugedra, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof Manjula Prasad and Malinda Warnapura.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini, Nicky Boje, Morne Van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Thandi Tshabalala, Loots Bosman, Llyod Norris Jones, Zander de Bruyn and Monde Zondeki.

Bangladesh Legends: Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mahmud, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman and Mamun Ur Rashed.

Road Safety World Series 2021 complete schedule

March 5: India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

March 6: Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends

March 7: England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

March 8: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

March 9: India Legends vs England Legends

March 10: Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends

March 11: England Legends vs South Africa Legends

March 12: Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends

March 13: India Legends vs South Africa Legends

March 14: Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends

March 15: South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

March 16: England Legends vs West Indies Legends

March 17: Semi-final 1

March 19: Semi-final 2

March 21: Final

When and where to watch Road Safety World Series 2021 live?

The Road Safety World Series 2021 matches will begin at 7 pm IST and will telecast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels, while the viewers can live stream the games on Voot app and Jio TV as well.