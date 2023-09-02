Rohit Sharma Gets Angry On Cameraman During India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a high-voltage clash at the Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy, the Asia Cup 2023 witnessed a fiery showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. However, the spotlight wasn't solely on the cricketing action; it was Rohit Sharma's outburst towards a cameraman that grabbed headlines.

Rohit Sharma is asking camera man to stop filming him. __



Credit - (Hotstar)#INDvsPAK #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/tCTqi71NDZ — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) September 2, 2023

Rohit's Dismissal and Frustration

Rohit Sharma's dismissal marked the beginning of India's downfall. He could only muster 11 runs off 22 balls before being dismissed by Shaheen Afridi. However, it was the moment before his dismissal that drew the most attention. As Rohit Sharma was preparing to resume his innings after a rain break, he was caught on camera losing his temper at a cameraman in the dugout. The video quickly went viral on social media, showcasing the Indian captain's frustration.

A Rough Start for India

Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bat first, but the Men in Blue found themselves in dire straits early on. Their top-order crumbled, with Shubman Gill (10), Virat Kohli (4), and Shreyas Iyer (14) failing to make a significant impact. The Pakistani pace duo of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi capitalized on overcast conditions, leaving India reeling at 66 for 4 inside the first 17 overs.

Pakistan's Bowling Dominance

The momentum firmly swung in Pakistan's favor after Rohit's dismissal. Shaheen Afridi continued his impressive spell, picking up a crucial wicket in the form of Virat Kohli. Haris Rauf, not to be outdone, accounted for Shubman Gill, further denting India's hopes. Shreyas Iyer's dismissal came courtesy of Rauf's fiery bouncer, a delivery clocked at a blistering 147 kmph.

A Glimmer of Hope

Amidst the chaos, Ishan Kishan emerged as the lone warrior for India. Batting with determination, he notched up a gritty half-century and helped India recover to 140-odd runs by the 29th over. Hardik Pandya played the role of an anchor at the other end, providing valuable support as India aimed for a competitive total.