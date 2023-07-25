Rohit Sharma Lauds Virat Kohli’s Stabilising Role In West Indies Tests

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, achieved a resounding victory in their first series in this new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The final day of the second Test was washed out as India took the series 1-0 and retained their top spot in the WTC standings. During the match, Rohit Sharma was in top form and he took the attack to the West Indies bowlers in the second innings as his fastest half-century drove the match forward. In the same match, Virat Kohli showed his class and resilience as he notched up his 29th Test century.

Virat Kohli’s knock took India to a massive 1st innings total of 438 at Queen's Park Oval. His 76th international century was achieved with a beautiful cover drive against Shannon Gabriel.

Rohit Sharma was all praise for Virat Kohli and the role he played in this win for India. He said that Kohli played a huge role in stabilising the innings and was all praise for the other players in contributing to the win. The skipper emphasised the team's commitment to continuous improvement and consistency, as they aim to excel in all aspects of the game.



“In Test matches, you need guys who stabilise the innings like what Virat did, he played superbly. You need the mixture of everything. We have depth, we have got variety. We are in the right place. It's about getting the job done,” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presser.

Virat Kohli Creates New Records

Kohli's century held special significance as it was his first overseas Test ton since 2018. It was achieved in his 500th international match for Team India. The ton saw him draw level with legendary Don Bradman, both having notched up 29 Test centuries in their respective careers. Kohli also went past Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries by an Indian batsman in the West Indies.