Rohit Sharma’s Sinhalese Language Pep Talk During India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: 'Anna Hari' For Motivation, 'Meka Hari' For A Good Laugh- WATCH

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma, known for his lively presence on the field, showcased his grasp of Sinhalese during the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka. The Indian captain, who has picked up some Sinhalese from his frequent trips to Sri Lanka, decided to inspire his team using the language. In the 16th over of the first innings, Rohit encouraged Washington Sundar with the phrase 'Anna Hari, Meka Hari,' which translates to 'That's right, this is right.' His words, caught by the stump mic, drew a chuckle from wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, while Rohit himself smiled after delivering the motivational message.

New language, same fun - Ro is just entertainment



India has to chase a target of 249 runs to level the series at 1-1 in a crucial match. Sri Lanka’s openers, Avishka Fernando and Pathum Nissanka, put together an 89-run partnership before Axar Patel dismissed Nissanka for the first breakthrough. Fernando fell just short of a century, getting out LBW to debutant Riyan Parag, who claimed his first ODI wicket. Kusal Mendis contributed 59 runs off 82 balls before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him. Despite the challenging pitch, Sri Lanka managed to score 248-7 in their 50 overs, with Parag impressing on debut with three wickets, while the rest of the bowlers each took at least one wicket, except Shivam Dube.

India On The Verge Of Defeat

In response, India’s chase started well but soon faced challenges. Shubman Gill was dismissed by Asitha Fernando for just six runs off 14 balls. Rohit Sharma scored a brisk 35 runs off 20 balls, but Virat Kohli was out for 20, dismissed by Dunith Wellalage. India found themselves in trouble at 73/5 after Axar Patel fell to Wellalage, leaving the team with a daunting task to chase down the target with only five wickets in hand. India is on the verge on defeat with 137/8 at the moment.