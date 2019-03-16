Rohit Sharma shares endearing pic of rhino calf named after his daughter 'Samaira'

Indian opener Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, in December last year.

The couple, however, has recently got another reason to celebrate after a baby rhino has been named after their two-month-old daughter.

Sharing the news on his official Instagram account, Rohit-- who is a supporter of World Wide Fund for Nature conservation activities across nations-- said that it is such a special moment to see their daughter being honoured.

"This made us so emotional! This is so special! Conservation of Rhinos is a cause so close to our hearts & Sudan meant so much to us. Thank you @OlPejeta for this honour. Can’t believe our two-month-old has a Rhino named after her in Africa, unbelievably special," he posted.

"We'll have to bring our little animal lover to meet her namesake in due time," Sharma further wrote.

Along with the post, the Indian player also shared an adorable picture of the female Rhino at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya who has been named after his little bundle of joy.

In January, the 31-year-old opener took to social media to reveal the name of his daughter.

Posting an adorable picture of him with wife Ritika and their little munchkin on his official Twitter handle, Rohit had announced the arrival of baby 'Samaira'.

“I spent last night, On the last flight to you, Took a whole day up, Trying to get way up, Baby Samaira,” Sharma had wrote.

Rohit and Ritika, who joined a rhino saving project in Kenya as PETA ambassador in 2015, welcomed their first child into the world on December 31 when India were on their two-month long tour to Australia.

The Indian cricketer, however, flew back home midway through the series to be with his family.