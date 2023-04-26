'Rohit Sharma Should Take A Break From IPL 2023': Ex-India Captain Feels MI Skipper Has WTC 2023 Final On His Mind

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has had a tough ride in IPL 2023 so far. With just 181 runs so far in 7 games, Rohit has a lot to cover in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. On captaincy front too, he has many struggled with the team blowing hot and cold in the season. MI began the season with two back-to-back losses vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MI made a stong comeback, winning three games on the trot but they have now lost 2 matches on the run again. They now sit at 7th place in the points table with 3 wins and 4 losses respectively.

Gavaskar advises rest for Rohit Sharma

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit to rest for a few games as he looks in dire need of one. Gavaskar also said that the break can help Rohit stay fit for the all-important final of the World Test Championship.

"I would like to see some change in the batting order [for Mumbai Indians]," Gavaskar said on Star Sports. "Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship [final]. [He can] come back again for the last few matches, but right now, [he should] take a little bit of a breather himself."

WTC Final on Rohit Sharma's mind?

MI captain Rohit seems to have lots on his mind these days including the WTC 2023 final, feels Gavaskar. "He is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage he is thinking about the WTC [final], I don't know," Gavaskar said. “But I do believe that at this stage he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship [final]," said Gavaskar.

MI qualifying for playoffs will be a miracle

While IPL 2023 has only reached the half-way stage, Gavaskar thinks Mumbai Indians reaching the last-four of the championship will need a miracle. However, historically, MI have the tendency to make strong comebacks. "It's going to be a miracle that's going to make them qualify [for the IPL playoffs]," Gavaskar said. “The way they are at the moment, yes, they could conceivably finish [at number] four, but they will have to play some extraordinary cricket, both batting as well as bowling."