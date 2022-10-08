Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India begin T20 World Cup 2022 prep with fun and banter- WATCH

Team India have hit the ground running in Australia after travelling from Mumbai to Australia for almost 19 hours to take part in T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other Indian players began warming-up before the net sessions. There was a lot of banter and fun among players as they went about training at WACA, Perth on Friday (October 7). BCCI released a video of the training session on Saturday in which one can see the likes of Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh engaged in a banter while Rishabh Pant and Kohli are having some fun while doing the drills.

Check out Team India training upon landing in Australia below:

#TeamIndia had a light training session yesterday at the WACA. Our strength and conditioning coach, Soham Desai gives us a lowdown on the preparations ahead of the @T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/oH1vuywqKW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2022

Soham Desai, Lead Strength and Conditioning Coach, Indian Cricket team revealed the training program of Team India in the next week or two. He said the objective will be to get the team ready physically and skillwise in the coming ten days leading into the World Cup. "We just started off today with some runaround and some games just to get the feel of the ground. We have had a long flight. We have been travelling for around 19 to 20 hours. The goal today is to get some time on the feet and break sweat here in Perth," Desai was quoted as saying in the BCCI video.

"The upcoming 8 to 10 days are very crucial for us. We cannot thank team management and BCCI enough to get these 8 days because we are going to gradually build ourselves both physically and also on skills front."

Desaid added that the plan of the training regime will be to break the monotony of the bilateral series back home.

"The goal in Perth is to get some time on these pitches as well as break the monotony of playing the back to back bilateral series in India. This will a good time for the group to unwind as well as build on specific skillset that is required. That's the overall plan."