Yuzvendra Chahal had a dream outing against Kolkata Knight Riders as he picked up a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul to set up Rajasthan Royals’s seven-run win in an IPL 2022 match. Chahal solidified his position at the top of the bowlers’ list in the Purple Cap race as well, with 17 wickets from 6 matches so far.

But off the field it was Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma who stole the show at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 18). Dhanashree interviewed her husband adorably from the stands in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on their social media handle as well.

After the game, Dhanashree was seen interviewing Chahal in a candid manner. Fans would love the conversation as Dhanashree asks Chahal if he is happy that she is out of the bio bubble. To that, Chahal blushes and she then asks him about the hattrick to which, Chahal says it is my first.

While the choreographer/dancer wife of Chahal pulled his leg, the spinner could be seen shying and smiling. He was also congratulated for retaining his Purple Cap and bagging a five-for in the same game.

“Yuzi khush, Bhabhi khush aur hum bhi khush. Truly a “hat-trick day,” Rajasthan Royals captioned the video on their social handle. Here is the video that is now going viral…

Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Lasith Malinga said Yuzvendra Chahal showed why leg-spinners are considered as match-winners in the IPL with a brilliant 17th over in which he recorded the first hat-trick of the season. Chahal (5/40 in 4 overs) removed Venkatesh Iyer off his first delivery in the 17th over and then Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins off the fourth, fifth and sixth balls to completely turn the match on its head and hand RR a close seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night.

Here is Dhanashree Verma trying a Bihu dance with Yuzvendra Chahal's teammate Riyan Parag...

This was after Jos Buttler’s 61-ball 103, his second ton of the season, helped Royals scored an imposing 217 for five. “Chahal has more international experience. He is the most experience leg-spinner in the country and in this tournament. He showed how to control the skill. That’s more important for him going forward to prove he is good enough to play any competitive cricket,” Malinga said at the post-match press conference.

“Leg-spinners have more wicket taking options and he showed today how he can get wickets and changed the game in a single over. I think he showed all the leg-spinners that they are the match-winning bowlers in this competition.”

