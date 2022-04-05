हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RR vs RCB IPL Match No. 13 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 5

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Match No. 13 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RR vs RCB, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match No. 13 of IPL 2022. (Source: Twitter)

Seasoned Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler feels teammate Prasidh Krishna has the attributes of becoming a successful fast bowler and foresees the youngster playing for India in all three formats as the RR get ready to take on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 5). Krishna, who made his ODI debut last March, has given a good account of himself in the past year. He troubled the West Indies with his disconcerting pace and bounce while also doing well for his previous IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

“He has some pace in the nets and skills, he’s got all the attributes to be a very successful fast bowler for India in all formats of the game. I see him playing red ball cricket for India as well,” Buttler said at the pre-match conference ahead of Rajasthan’s clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

For Rajasthan, opener Buttler is in sublime form and can pummel any attack to submission, like he did on Saturday en route to a memorable hundred. He would however, need support from fellow opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal, who would be itching to get among the runs.

After his half-century in the first game, RR skipper Sanju Samson was unable to convert the start against Mumbai Indians. Knowing his ability to hit sixes at will, Samson would be more than keen to find consistency and lead from the front. Another important cog in their wheel is West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer, who has played useful cameos in the first two games. The top five, if they get going, can make things hard for the RCB bowlers.

On the bowling front, RR are unlikely to tinker with their combination. Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini held their nerve against Kieron Pollard and were right on the money. Eight overs of Ashwin and Chahal can turn the game on its head and their contribution could prove decisive.

For Bangalore, their bowlers led by Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga performed their task with perfection against KKR. While Hasaranga will be key in stopping Samson and Co, pacers David Willey, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj, who combined to take four wickets against KKR, would need to come good again.

Match Details   

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match No. 13  

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 

Date & Time: April 5th at 7:30 PM IST   

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar   

RR vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction   

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Trent Boult, David Willey, Mohammad Siraj

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XI   

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

