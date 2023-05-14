RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match No 60 in Jaipur, 330PM IST, May 14

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim to continue their winning run in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) on Sunday afternoon as they meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Jaipur with two important points at stake. Big game for both the sides who are looking for a spot in the playoffs. RR are on the fifth spot, at the moment, with 12 points from 12 matches. Two more wins can take them to a maximum of 16 points. RCB, too, can only reach the same number of points if they win all three remaining matches. The playoffs qualification scenario adds a lot of context in this game.

RCB pin hopes on bigwigs

Not qualifying for the playoffs will be a big setback for RCB. They made it to the top four last year and a slip up here can lead to poorer show in 2023. It is important that the seniors in the team - Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik - raise their game in these upcoming three games, starting with RR - to inspire the troops and get the all-importantt two points.

When the seas get rough and the going gets tough, we'll weather the storm and stay the course.



We'll #PlayBold to reach the shores.#____RCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/CYFd334eJh — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 13, 2023

Every game from here a virtual quarter-final for RR and RCB

While one cannot say whether a loss tonight will be the end of the road for RR and RCB in IPL 2023 but one thing is for sure: that is a defeat can make it very tough for them to qualify for the playoffs. That is why every match from hereon is a virtual quarter-final for both the sides.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team

Captain – Faf du Plessis

Vice-captain – Virat Kohli

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson

Batters – Jaiswal, Buttler, Jadhav

All-rounders – Hasaranga, Ashwin

Bowlers – Siraj, Chahal, Boult

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jaiswal, Buttler, Samson, Hetmyer, Root, Dhruv Jurel, Ashwin, Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Boult, KM Asif

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kohli, Du Plessis, Lomror, Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Kedar Jadhav, Harshal Patel, Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Vyashak, Siraj

RR vs RCB: Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donavon Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Vasisht

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul