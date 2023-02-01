SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA vs ENG 3rd ODI match in De Beers Stadium, Kimberley, 430PM IST, February 1
Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will take on England in the third and final ODI match of the series at the De Beers Stadium in Kimberley on Wednesday (February 1). The hosts will look to whitewash the ODI World Champions 3-0 and keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup alive.
South Africa are leading the series 2-0 after chasing down a record 342 runs to win lead by century from Bavuma’s willow. England captain Jos Buttler top-scored with 94 not out off 82 and Harry Brook and Moeen Ali scored fifties as well. Anrich Nortje took two wickets while five other bowlers grabbed one wicket each for the Proteas.
David Miller added a quick 58 not out to guide the Proteas to a big five-wicket win with five balls remaining. England now have won just once in their last five ODI encounters against South Africa and are favorites to win the final ODI.
South Africa vs England 3rd ODI Match Details
Venue: De Beers Stadium, Kimberley
Date & Time: February 1, 430pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.
SA vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock
Batters: Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen
All-rounders: Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Marco Jansen
Bowlers: Olly Stone, Anrich Nortje
Captain: Rassie van der Dussen
Vice-captain: David Miller
South Africa vs England 3rd ODI Match Predicted 11
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
England: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley
