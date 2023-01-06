'SA20 will be build up for IPL', says RCB pacer Reece Topley ahead of 2023 season

England pacer Reece Topley who will play for the Durban Super Giants in the SA20 believes the experience will be a good one ahead the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL). The 28-year-old was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the recent IPL 2023 mini-auctions in December 2022. He is set to enter the cricket field on January 11 for Durban Super Giants for their opening clash against Joburg Super Kings.

Topley suffered from an injury during the T20 World Cup last year but is ready to make his comeback. He is excited for some action but only cautious at the same time.

"Obviously having not played for a long time since literally just before the start of the World Cup. Naturally, it's going to be a bit of a progression, it's going to be small steps, but at least, you know, I'll be playing, and I will be looking to fine tune in skills during this opportunity over the next two months or so. Not just this competition obviously. But obviously, you want to get ready to hit the ground running when you touch down in India."

"I had a welcome message from Faf, played against him a lot and really looking forward to play under him. He's a fierce competitor. But now it's nice to have a change and have him on my side once," Topley said on his interaction with the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper.

At the SA20, he will join the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Akila Dananjaya, Keshav Maharaj and other top international names in the Durban Super Giants squad. The lanky 6ft 7in left arm pacer has played 22 T20Is for his national side and picked up as many wickets.

Irish cricketer Josh Little, who had a great ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year claiming 11 wickets in seven matches, is a part of the Pretoria Capitals set up and is all excited to be a part of the SA20. They start their campaign against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on January 12.

"It's been a nice year but I am looking forward to a new tournament, so I am looking for a new opportunity for everyone to go out and showcase their skills," Little said.

The SA20 starts from January 10 with Rashid Khan-led MI Cape Town meeting Paarl Royals, headed by David Miller. The match will be live on JioCinema, Sports18 – 1 SD & HD and Colors Tamil from 8:30 PM onwards.