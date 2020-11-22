Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 in 2003 World Cup one of the best, says this former Pakistan cricketer

Pakistan’s batting legend Inzamam-ul-Haq knows a lot about the India-Pakistan rivalry and has gave some more insights about the same recently. The Pakistan great was talking to India’s premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter’s YouTube channel.

It is impossible to talk about the rivalry and not talk about the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Inzamam acknowledged Sachin’s greatness and how he was always the topic of discussion in the Pakistan dressing room. However, he picked out one special knock that Sachin played as his very best.

Among Sachin’s countless match-winning knocks, Inzamam chose his 98 against them in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa as his favorite amongst them all.

"I have seen Sachin play a lot but the way he batted in that match; I have never seen him play like that before. The way he played against our fast bowlers in those conditions was superb. I think he scored 98 before getting out to Shoaib Akhtar," Inzamam told Ashwin.

Inzamam emphasized how Sachin made easy work of the lethal Pakistani bowling attack which boasted the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar. Sachin played a majestic innings of 98 off just 75 balls which included an infamous six against Shoaib Akhtar.

"I feel that innings of Sachin was one of his best. He broke all the pressure that existed. He played a top-quality innings against genuine quality fast bowlers like ours. The way he hit those boundaries, the pressure got released on the batsmen who came after him. If someone were to ask Sachin, he too would absolutely love that innings of his," added Inzamam.

Chasing Pakistan’s total of 273, thanks to Sachin’s innings, India won the match by 6 wickets. Although the match was being played in seam friendly conditions at Centurion, Sachin was just untouchable that day.

"Our bowling line-up consisted of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar and the conditions were favouring the fast bowlers. The match was being played at Centurion in South Africa. So we felt that we had put up a pretty good score," Inzamam.