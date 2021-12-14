Sachin Tendulkar shares pic with Dharmendra Deol, trolls Virender Sehwag with witty caption

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday (December 14) shared a picture of an impromptu meeting with veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol on social media. Both the famous personalities, who are considered to be legends in their respective fields, met each other on a flight.

Interestingly, Sachin shared the pic with witty caption which read, “Veeru’on ki baat hi alag hai! Sabhi unke fan hai. Kya kehta hai, Viru!”

Interestingly, Sachin’s caption was meant to tease Virender Sehwag, who is known as 'Viru' which is very similar to what one of the iconic Dharmendra's characters - 'Veeru' in the film ‘Sholay’.

Here’s the pic and caption:

Meanwhile, the same pic was shared by Dharmendra and the actor showered blessings on Sachin through his caption.

Desh ke gauravshaali Sachin se aaj achanak hawai jahaz mein mulaqat ho gai ….Sachin jab jab mila mujhe hamesha mera pyaara beta ban ke mila….. Jeete raho, Love you Sachin. pic.twitter.com/pDpSD9Jnp3 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 14, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Tendulkar congratulated Red Bull's Max Verstappen for his Formula One world championship title victory in Abu Dhabi, even as he offered his sympathies to Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton who was leading in the race till the very last lap.

In Abu Dhabi, Hamilton was leading comfortably in the final few laps till Nicholas Latifi of Williams crashed towards the end. This saw the safety car being brought in, which allowed Verstappen to close the gap and eventually win the maiden title. He also became the first-ever Dutch driver to secure the world championship.

What a race! Congrats to Max for becoming the World Champion for the 1st time & there will be many more. However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he’s had too. If not for the safety car, the trophy would’ve been his. Sheer bad luck. All the best for the next season. pic.twitter.com/pYPLoin4gO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

"What a race! Congrats to Max for becoming the World Champion for the 1st time & there will be many more. However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he's had too. If not for the safety car, the trophy would've been his. Sheer bad luck. All the best for the next season," Tendulkar wrote in a tweet on Sunday.