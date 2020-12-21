Sachin Tendulkar's former teammate, close friend dies due to COVID-19

MUMBAI: Former India captain and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lost one of his close friends due to coronavirus. Former Mumbai paceman Vijay Shirke, who had played with the cricket 'Master Blaster' and Vinod Kambli, succumbed to coronavirus-related complications at a Thane hospital on Sunday (Dec 20) night. He was 57.

In October this year, Tendulkar had lost another close friend, Avi Kadam, due to COVID-19.

TOI quoted a close friend of Shirke saying that he had shifted to Thane a few years back and passed away at a hospital in Thane. "Apparently, he had recovered from COVID, before succumbing to its complications," Shirke's friend told the publication.

Born and brought up in Kalyan, Shirke was also a coach for two years in Thane at the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Under-17 summer camp.

"This is very sad news. It's a big loss to me personally. After our world record partnership in Harris Shield (in february 1988), we were ‘adopted' by Sungrace Mafatlal. We had a wonderful team, captained by Sandeep Patil, that time. That's where our friendship started with Vijay. We used to fondly call him ‘Vija.' He was a jovial, hard-working and a helpful guy," Kambli was quoted as saying by TOI on Sunday.

"He was effective with the new ball, and had a natural outswinger. He would come to our school (Shardashram) and give us our monthly allowance (Rs 200) that we would receive from Sungrace Mafatlal at that time! Later, when we turned 18, Sungrace Mafatlal gave us a job too. I spoke to him only a week back. We would wish each other ‘good morning' everyday. However, since the last three-four days, his messages stopped coming," the former Indian batsman added

Former India pacer and current chief selector Salil Ankola too expressed his grief on Shirke's demise. "Gone too soon my friend. Rest in peace my friend. Great times we had on and off the field can never be forgotten Vijay Shirke," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"Since last night, once I heard the news. I have been left speechless. Vijay was the backbone of our team in tough times during the matches as he used to release the pressure by his jovial nature and helping hand. You shall always be in my remembrance and gratitude. Bye bye & Rest in Peace my dear friend," former India cricketer Suru Naik wrote in a post.

