Mumbai is gearing up for a momentous occasion as the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's life-sized statue is set to be unveiled at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, November 1, a day before the highly anticipated India vs Sri Lanka clash in the ICC World Cup 2023. The Master Blaster, who has left an indelible mark on the world of cricket, will be honoured with a remarkable statue, a fitting tribute to his illustrious career spanning decades.

A Special Homecoming

The Wankhede Stadium holds a special place in Sachin's heart as it was here that he bid adieu to the sport in November 2013, marking the end of his extraordinary 200-Test career. A decade later, the stadium that witnessed numerous records and memorable moments will unveil a 22-foot statue capturing Tendulkar in his element - hitting a majestic straight-six. The statue is dedicated to the 50 remarkable years of his life, celebrating his 50th birthday earlier this year.

Distinguished Guests and Grand Unveiling

The unveiling ceremony is expected to be a star-studded affair, with the presence of dignitaries such as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, and BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar. The cricketing fraternity, both past and present, will also grace this historic occasion.

A Masterpiece by Pramod Kale

Renowned painter-sculptor Pramod Kale has meticulously sculpted the awe-inspiring statue, capturing Tendulkar's essence as a cricketing icon. With a staggering 100 international centuries to his name (49 in ODIs and 51 in Tests) and a colossal 34,367 runs across formats, Sachin's contribution to the game is unparalleled.

Sachin's Unforgettable Farewell

Wankhede Stadium witnessed Tendulkar's emotional farewell, and today, it stands as a testament to his remarkable journey. The stand named after him already reminds fans of his glory, and now, the statue will further immortalize his legacy.

A Quick Look at the World Cup

Meanwhile, as the stage is set for the India vs Sri Lanka encounter, the host nation is riding a wave of success, having secured six consecutive victories in the ongoing ICC World Cup. Led by Chasemaster Virat Kohli and Captain Rohit Sharma, India's impressive form, especially when bowling first, has put them on a path to recapture the World Cup on home soil.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, the 1996 World Cup champions, find themselves in a precarious position, needing to win all their remaining matches, including the crucial clash with India, to have a shot at the semifinals.