Samoa’s Darius Visser Surpasses Yuvraj Singh’s Iconic 36-Run Over Record With 39 Runs- WATCH

Yuvraj Singh's iconic record of 36 runs in an over, achieved by hitting six consecutive sixes off England pacer Stuart Broad during the 2007 T20 World Cup, has finally been broken. On Tuesday, Samoa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Darius Visser rewrote history by smashing 39 runs in a single over during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A match against Vanuatu.

The match, held at Garden Oval No. 2 in Apia, Samoa, witnessed Visser's explosive batting display against Vanuatu seamer Nalin Nipiko. Visser's monumental over included six sixes, along with three no-balls delivered by Nipiko, propelling him past Yuvraj’s long-standing record.

Visser began the over with a flurry of three back-to-back sixes off the first three deliveries, setting the tone for what would be an unforgettable sequence. He continued his assault by clearing the boundary once more on the fourth legal delivery, taking Samoa’s total past the hundred-run mark. Nipiko managed to bowl a dot ball on the fifth delivery, but Visser’s momentum was unstoppable. He smashed yet another six from the third no-ball of the over, leaving Nipiko helpless.

To conclude the remarkable over, Visser blasted another maximum, securing his place in cricket history as the first Samoan player to achieve such a feat in international cricket. His aggressive approach not only broke Yuvraj’s record but also eclipsed more recent efforts by Kieron Pollard (2021), Nicholas Pooran (2024), and Dipendra Singh Airee (2024), all of whom had matched Yuvraj's 36-run over record but never surpassed it.

Visser’s extraordinary innings featured an impressive 14 sixes, just four shy of the record for the most sixes hit by a single batter in a men’s T20I match. His innings of 132 runs off just 62 deliveries was the driving force behind Samoa's second victory in the tournament, keeping their hopes alive for qualification to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The 28-year-old’s historic performance not only shattered records but also highlighted Samoa’s growing potential on the international stage. Visser's century, the first by a Samoan player in international cricket, is a significant milestone for the team and a testament to his exceptional talent.

This victory was a crucial step in Samoa’s journey through the qualifiers, ensuring that their dreams of competing in the 2026 T20 World Cup remain very much alive. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Visser and his teammates as they continue to push for a spot in the global event.