My Next Step In Life...: Sania Mirza Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining Smriti Mandhana's RCB

Notably, three IPL franchise owners, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Delhi Capitals (DC), have expanded their horizons by investing in WPL teams.

Mar 04, 2023

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at Dr DY Patil Stadium on March 4th marks a new era in Indian cricket history. After years of waiting, the BCCI has finally provided a T20 league exclusively for women, which will commence with a grand opening ceremony.

Before the start of the tournament, RCB caused a stir by appointing tennis legend Sania Mirza as their mentor. Although Sania lacks cricketing knowledge, her invaluable experience in the sporting world can motivate and inspire RCB players. However, it's imperative that the team receives cricket-specific coaching and guidance from their coaches to enhance their performance.

"First of all, it's such a pleasure to be part of RCB. I know nothing about cricket...not really. What I am gonna do? What I am gonna talk to the girls? For me, I am recently retired - last week actually - so I was like, what's my next step in life? My next step in life was to try and help women athletes around and in India or in any sport. To help with the mental aspect of things which I have been through in past 20 years," the tennis icon said.

"Somebody has anything to talk about, I am here. I can give you my number, even when I am not here, I am available on the phone. So, yeah we can have a chat and I am really excited to be part of it."

RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals in an afternoon game on March 5th. The team comprises several renowned players like Heather Knight, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Dane van Niekerk, Megan Schutt, Richa Ghosh, and Renuka Thakur.

