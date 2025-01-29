Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has compared premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah to the legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar. Manjrekar made that comparison while revealing a conversation with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

In an interaction on Star Sports show 'Deep Point', Manjrekar said that Aamir once told him that Dilip Kumar had no weaknesses, which is also the case with Bumrah.

"I spent one evening with Aamir Khan and we were talking about Dilip Kumar. So I asked him that 'we don't understand from the outside what is so great about Dilip Kumar'. Aamir thought about it for a while and then eventually said, 'He had no weakness'. That's Bumrah for you," Manjrekar said.

Notably, Dilip Kumar is considered one of the greatest actors that Indian cinema has ever produced. In a career spanning over five decades, Kumar worked in 57 films in a variety of roles.

Jasprit Bumrah's Memorable 2024

Jasprit Bumrah has been named as ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024. In 2024, Bumrah topped the wicket-taking charts in Tests and inspired India to their first ICC silverware in 11 years with a mercurial campaign at the Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

In Test cricket in 2024, the 31-year-old took 71 wickets at a stunning average of just 14.92 – a career-best return and 19 more than his nearest rival.

During India's successful T20 World Cup campaign, Bumrah took 15 wickets at an average of just 8.26 and boasted an equally impressive economy rate of just 4.17.

"I am truly honored to receive the Sir Garfield Sobers Award, and this recognition means so much to me. I am grateful to the cricketing fraternity for this appreciation, which I share with India, my family, and my teammates. My focus remains on contributing to the team and striving to achieve our collective goals," said Bumrah.

"The year 2024 was incredibly special - winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados and also contributing as much as I could across all three formats of the game. I dedicate this award to everyone who has believed in me, the power of hard work and dreams, and to bowlers worldwide who continue to inspire and strive for excellence," he added.