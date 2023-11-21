Sanju Samson Vs Surykumar Yadav: Decoding ODI Stats Of India Batters

The 15-member Indian team announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will play in the next five-match T20 International series against Australia, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 23. Suryakumar Yadav has been handed the Men in Blue leadership position in a calculated move. What shocked the fans was the name of Sanju Samson missing from the squad after his fine performance in the recent T20I series played against Ireland before the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav is a sensational cricketer when it comes to T20 cricket. However, some fans were impressed with his selection for the World Cup and the fire got fuel to it after Surya failed to impress in the World Cup final against Australia. (Suryakumar Yadav Announced Captain Of Team India For T20I Series Against Australia, Check Full Squad Here)

After Surya's average show in ODI format during the 2023 World Cup, fans questioned the selection of the explosive batter comparing his stats to Sanju Samson who has done pretty well if we compare the number in ODI format. Let's dive deep into the stats of both talented cricketers in ODI format.

Sanju Samson vs Suryakumar Yadav ODI stats

Sanju Samson has played 13 matches for India in ODI format scoring 390 runs with an average of 55.71. His strike-rate is 104 with 3 fifties to his name. His highest score is 86. (IND vs AUS: 'Playing For India Is A Big Deal,' Rinku Singh Ahead Of India vs Australia T20 Series)

Suryakumar Yadav on the other hand is more experienced in terms of ODI cricket in the Blue jersey. He has played 37 matches for India but has only managed to score 773 runs with an average of just 25.77.

If Sanju Samson doesn't have a PR team, he'll need to bat like this in the next IPL.#SanjuSamson



pic.twitter.com/bw3AVOm8VQ Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) November 20, 2023

Team India Squad For T20I Series Vs Australia

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.