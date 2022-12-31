Sara Tendulkar celebrates New Year in style with brother Arjun in Goa - Check Pics

Former India batsman AKA 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara is ready to welcome 2023 in Goa along with her younger brother Arjun Tendulkar. Sara shared photos on her Instagram story along with her brother. Sara shared the photos from Sopo Goa restaurant. Earlier, Arjun's hard work is finally receiving dividends as after leaving Mumbai cricket, he joined Goa and he has begun the journey in great fashion, picking up his career-best figure of 4/10 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash vs Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the month of October.

Sara Tendulkar in GOA pic.twitter.com/qPcap0b6Kt — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) December 31, 2022

BCCI shared a video of Arjun Tendulkar's four wickets. They wrote in caption: "Arjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against Hyderabad."

Father Sachin is yet to react to this achievement of his son on social media. We are very sure he must have felt proud of his achievement. He would like to do more better days of his son doing magic with the ball on the cricket field and till then he may choose to stay quiet. However, Arjun's sister Sara has reacted to her brother getting the the four-wicket haul vs Hyderabad in SMAT. She shared the post of Mumbai Indians on her Instagram Story and wrote: "So proud of this one".

Sara and Arjun share an amazing bond. Sara usually shares beautiful bro-sis moments on her Instagram. While Arjun has chosen the same path as his father, that is cricket and is slowly and steadily building his career, Sara turned into a model at the start of this year as she posed for a leading clothing brand. However, last month Sara resumed her studies. She is back at her alma mater University College in London to study further. She keeps posting about her new student life from London and the fans cannot get enough of these updates.