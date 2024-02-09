'Say It 1000 Times...,' India Pacer Mohammed Shami On Jai Shri Ram Chants

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami remarked that chanting "Jai Shri Ram" or "Allahu Akbar" a thousand times poses no harm, as it ultimately makes no distinction.

"In every religion, you will come across 5 to 10 people who won’t like the person from the opposite religion. I don’t have any objection against it," Shami told News18.

"Like how the topic of Sajda came up… If Ram Mandir is being built, then what's the problem in saying Jai Shri Ram… say it 1000 times. If I want to say Allahu Akbar then I will say it 1000 times… what difference does it make?" he said.

The 33-year-old, presently recuperating from a heel injury sustained since the tournament's conclusion in November, also delivered sharp criticism towards those who expressed reluctance to perform Sajdah after taking a wicket during India's World Cup triumph against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup.

"I was bowling a fifth over in a row, I think, and was bowling with effort beyond my ability. I was tired. The ball was beating the edge so often, so when I finally got that fifth wicket, I went down on my knees. Someone pushed me, so I moved forward a bit. That photo was widely circulated across social media. People thought I wanted to do Sajdah but didn’t. I’ve got only one advice for them, please stop such nuisance," he had said.

"First of all, mai kisise nhi darta iss cheez se (I'm not afraid of anyone when it comes to this)," Shami said.

"I'm a Muslim, and I've said this before, I’m proud of being one. And I’m a proud Indian too. For me, the country comes first. If these things bother someone, I don’t care. I live happily, and I represent my country, nothing matters more to me. As far as the controversies are concerned, those who only live to play these games on social media, I don’t care about them. As far as Sajdah is concerned, if I wanted to do it, I would have. It shouldn’t concern anyone else."