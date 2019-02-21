हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BCCI

SC displeased over 'public sparring' between BCCI's CoA chief Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji

Earlier, the CoA had four members and after the resignation of historian Ramchandra Guha and banker Bikram Limaye, only two members are now left in the CoA.

Image credit: PTI

The Supreme Court Thursday expressed displeasure over "pubic sparring" between Committee of Administrator (CoA) chief Vinod Rai and its member Diana Edulji over certain issues concerning the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and told them not to go public over their differences.

A bench comprising Justices SA Bobde and A M Sapre also said that they would appoint three more members to the CoA and the orders to this effect would be passed in chambers.

"We have heard in newspaper reports that some sparring is going on between CoA members...Tell them not to go public with their differences," the bench said, adding that it was partly aware of the issues concerning BCCI. 

