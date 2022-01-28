SCO vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 Final at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 2:10 PM IST January 28

In-form Perth Scorchers will take on Sydney Sixers in the final of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Friday (January 28). It’s a repeat of the 2021 final where the Sixers triumphed by 27 runs to win the title. The Scorchers have been the most consistent team this season and comfortably reached the final.

They defeated Sixers in the Qualifier by 48 runs and earned the final berth. They have a strong batting line-up led by Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and on-song opener Kurtis Patterson.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, have reached the finals for the third time in a row. They emerged as champions in the last two editions. In a nail-biting finish, they defeated Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger by 4 wickets off the final ball of the match led by Hayden Kerr’s brilliant unbeaten 98.

Match Details

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Final

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Date & Time: January 28th at 2:10 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

SCO vs SIX 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Moises Henriques, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Laurie Evans

All-rounders: Daniel Christian, Mitchell Marsh (C), Hayden Kerr (VC)

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Andrew Tye, Steve O’Keefe

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain: Hayden Kerr

SCO vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Sixers: Hayden Kerr, Justin Avendano, Jay Lenton (wk), Jake Carder, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe