हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to watch SCO vs PNG Live in India

Chris Greaves’ magnificent all-round display, which saw him hit a 45 off 28 deliveries before snaring two crucial wickets, helped Scotland notch a six-run victory over Bangladesh in their opening clash, while debutants Papua New Guinea were handed a 10-wicket thrashing by co-hosts Oman in the tournament opener.

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to watch SCO vs PNG Live in India
File image (Source: Twitter)

Buoyed by their stunning victory over Bangladesh, Scotland will be keen to keep the winning momentum going when they take on Papua New Guinea in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Al Amerat, Oman on Tuesday.

Chris Greaves’ magnificent all-round display, which saw him hit a 45 off 28 deliveries before snaring two crucial wickets, helped Scotland notch a six-run victory over Bangladesh in their opening clash, while debutants Papua New Guinea were handed a 10-wicket thrashing by co-hosts Oman in the tournament opener.

Scotland were in a spot of bother at 53/6 before Greaves led a brilliant lower-order fightback, stitching vital partnerships with Mark Wyatt (51 runs) and Josh Davey (27 runs) to help his side set a respectable target.

The batting collapse upfront will be a cause of concern for the Scots, four batters at the top failed to go beyond the five-run mark with captain Kyle Coetzer and Michael Leask scoring ducks. They would need to take more responsibility going ahead.

The bowlers did well to keep the pressure on the opposition from the beginning and wickets at regular intervals sealed a memorable victory for the Scots in the end. However, despite ending on the winning side skipper Coetzer conceded that the side is capable of better performances.

“We understand that we have to play extremely well to beat sides. We certainly didn't play to our full potential,” Coetzer said. A win on Tuesday will put Scotland in strong position to head to the Super 12s stage.

On the other hand, Papua New Guinea, who were hoping to end their 12-match losing streak in white-ball cricket, were completely outplayed in all departments. Going ahead, not only will they have to win against Scotland they will also look to improve their net run rate which currently stands at -3.135.

The side will need to do some serious thinking ahead of the next game. Barring skipper Assad Vala, who hit a half-century and Charles Amini’s (37), the PNG batters struggled and were guilty of giving away their wickets in clusters.

It wasn’t a great outing for the bowling unit either, the skipper used seven bowlers but none could trouble the opposition. They will have to regroup fast.

Looking ahead, Vala said, “We just need to focus on ourselves and not worry about Scotland and Bangladesh at the moment, because it was down to us that we didn't do well today because we didn't execute our plans.”

Squads:

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kipling Doriga, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner.

When and what time will the Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match start?

The Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match begins on October 19 at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match take place? 

The Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat.

Which channel will telecast the live streaming of the Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match in India? 

The Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match live streaming will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi

How to watch the live streaming of the Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match in India? 

The Scotland vs Papua New Guinea match will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021ScotlandPapua New GuineaSCO vs PNG live streamingScotland vs Papua New Guinea live telecast detailsT20 Word Cup match liveSCO vs PNG live telecastSCO vs PNG live streaming IndiaHow to watch Scotland vs Papua New Guinea in IndiaT20 WC match todaycricket news
Next
Story

Legends MS Dhoni and Chris Gayle meet in 'one memorable moment’ ahead of T20 World Cup 2021, pic goes VIRAL

Must Watch

PT11M30S

Board Exam 2021: CBSE 10th and 12th exam dates announced