SEC vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 21 SEC vs PRL in St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth, 5PM IST, January 24

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) will take on Paarl Royals (PRL) in the Match No. 21 of the SA20 2023 at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday (January 24). The Eastern Cape are second place on the table with 4 wins and 3 losses in 7 matches. They won their previous match by 124 runs against Durban and have boosted their NRR, thanks to all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe’s incredible spell of 6/20.

They will look to repeat the performance in this game. Their opponents, Paarl Royals are fourth on the table with 3 wins and 4 losses in 7 matches. They won their previous match against the Pretoria Capitals and will look to continue their winning run in the competition.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals SA20 Match No. 21 Details

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Date & Time: January 24, 5pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, A Rossington

Batters: David Miller, Aiden Markram, Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: Wiaan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Jake Fuller

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Roelof van der Merwe

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Match No. 21 Predicted 11

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram (C), Sarel Erwee, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, JJ Smuts, Marco Jansen, Roelof van der Merwe, Sisanda Magala, Jake Fuller, A Rossington, Mason Crane

Paarl Royals: David Miller (C), Jason Roy, E Jones, Wiaan Lubbe, F Adams, Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas, Codi Yusuf, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin