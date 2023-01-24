topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
SHADAB KHAN WEDDING

Shadab Khan Wedding: Teammates Congratulate All-Rounder on Wedding with Saqlain Mushtaq's Daughter

This is turning out to be wedding season for Pakistan cricketers as before Shadab, Haris Rauf and Shan Masood also got married.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 12:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shadab Khan Wedding: Teammates Congratulate All-Rounder on Wedding with Saqlain Mushtaq's Daughter

On Monday, veteran cricketer and current head coach of the Pakistan team Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter and all-rounder Shadab Khan made their Nikah announcement. Using the microblogging platform, the 24-year-old cricketer posted a tweet with a statement informing supporters of a significant change in his life. "Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those [of my] wife, and our families. Prayers and love for all," he tweeted. Meanwhile, Khan's note read that he was becoming a part of his "mentor Saqi bhai's family".

Also Read: Team India's Predicted Playing XI vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rajat Patidar to make ODI debut? Rahul Dravid drops BIG hint

 

The young cricketer spoke on his decision to always keep his personal and professional lives apart, emphasising that his family had made the same decision. "My wife has asked for the same, she wants her life to remain private. | would kindly request everyone to respect her choice and our family's choice," the note further read. The cricketer jokingly wrote about welcoming salaamis. "| will send an account number," he wrote in his note.

Within an hour, Shadab's tweet received 138.5k views, over 8,000 likes, over 500 quote tweets, and 700 retweets. Earlier, the batter Shan Masood married his fiancée Nische Khan in a private Nikah ceremony on Friday in Peshawar, making it wedding season for Pakistani cricketers (January 20).

Cricket greats Misbah-ul-Haq, Umar Gul, Azhar Ali, and batter Imam-ul-Haq attended his baraat ceremony a day later. On January 27, Masood will also hold a valima celebration in Karachi for his friends and family.

In a small gathering in Islamabad last month, pacer Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik signed the Nikah contract to begin their married lives together. According to family insiders, bowler Shaheen Afridi is scheduled to wed the former all-daughter rounder's on February 3 in one of the most eagerly anticipated weddings. The daughter of former national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi is engaged to the 6-foot-6 bowler. Ansha Afridi's rukhsati ceremony, which honours her as the Afridi family's

Live Tv

Shadab Khan WeddingShadab Khan Wedding news updateShadab Khan Wedding newsShadab Khan Wedding updateSaqlain Mushtaq's DaughterSaqlain Mushtaq's Daughter news updateSaqlain Mushtaq's Daughter newsSaqlain Mushtaq's Daughter update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media