SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Caught Smoking At Eden Gardens During KKR vs SRH Game In IPL 2024, Pic Goes Viral

Despite the off-field distractions, KKR managed to maintain their composure and clinch a hard-fought victory.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
In a riveting clash at the iconic Eden Gardens, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locked horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a match that will be remembered for both its on-field drama and off-field controversies. As the dust settled on a nail-biting encounter, it was KKR who emerged victorious, but it was Bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan who found himself under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

SRK's Controversial Sideline Drama

Amidst the pulsating action on the field, all eyes were on Shah Rukh Khan as he was captured on camera smoking in the VIP box during the match. The video swiftly went viral, sparking a wave of criticism from fans and spectators alike. This isn't the first time the Bollywood icon has courted controversy during the IPL, adding another chapter to his tumultuous relationship with the cricketing world.

Andre Russell's Heroics Seal the Deal

While SRK's antics grabbed headlines, it was the on-field heroics of Andre Russell that ultimately stole the show. Despite a shaky start, KKR managed to post a formidable total of 208/7, courtesy of Russell's explosive batting display. His unbeaten knock of 64 off just 25 balls provided the much-needed impetus to KKR's innings, turning the tide in their favor.

Harshit Rana's Final Over Drama

However, the match took a dramatic turn in the final over of SRH's chase, as Harshit Rana showcased nerves of steel to defend 13 runs. With the game hanging in the balance, Rana snared two crucial wickets, including the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen, to seal a thrilling four-run victory for KKR. The tense climax had fans on the edge of their seats, highlighting the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

On-field Triumph Amidst Off-field Distractions

Despite the off-field distractions, KKR managed to maintain their composure and clinch a hard-fought victory. The players showcased resilience and determination in the face of adversity, delivering a performance worthy of praise. As the IPL 2024 season unfolds, KKR will be hoping to build on this momentum and silence their critics with their on-field exploits.

