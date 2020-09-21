Shaheen Afridi’s epic spell: picks up 6 wickets, all bowled, Watch!

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi scripted a special feat on Sunday (September 20) when he picked-up six wickets, all of which were bowled in a magnificent display of seam bowling. He also completed his hat-trick as the final four wickets in this thundering spell came off successive deliveries to help his side Hampshire beat Middlesex by 20 runs in the ongoing English Vitality Blast T20 competition.

Afridi’s feat can be seen in the following video:

Afridi finished with figures of 6/19 from his allotted quota of four overs to single-handedly turn the tide in his side’s favor. It was truly a sight to behold at the Rose Bowl, Southampton to see the youngster bending his back and disturbing the timber.

Middlesex, chasing a small total of 142, were folded in just 18 overs thanks to the exploits of Afridi. In the 18th over of the game, with Middlesex’s score reading 121-6, the left-arm seamer rattled the stumps of John Simpson, Steven Finn, Thilan Walallawita and Tim Murtagh in four successive deliveries to finish the match.

Earlier on, Afridi had also castled the stumps of Stevie Eskinazi and Luke Hollman

The 20-year-old was deservingly handed the Man of the match award for his astute presentation of fast bowling.

1 1 W W W W Shaheen Afridi picked up four wickets in four balls to power Hampshire to victory over Middlesex in #Blast20 He returned exceptional figures of 6/19 pic.twitter.com/05qOupT3PU — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2020

The lanky pacer has already become a vital cog in the wheel for the national team in white-ball cricket. He has played 19 ODI’s and 15 T20I’s and has racked-up 40 and 18 wickets respectively.

Ever since his debut, the seamer has been known for his attacking mind-set and targeting the stumps - A feature that was on full display on Sunday.