Pakistan's pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of their biggest weapons. He will play a crucial role if Pakistan wants to win the Asia Cup 2022 title in UAE. The tournament starts on August 27 and Pakistan's first clash is versus arch-rivals India. But there's a big worry for the Men in Green as Shaheen is still not 100 percent fit. He is a part of Pakistan squad for Netherlands tour where they play 3 ODIs starting August 16 but his selection is playing XI is not guaranteed due to a prevailing injury condition. The young pacer had injured his knee during the first Test vs Sri Lanka last month and missed the 2nd Test as well.

Not to forget, Shaheen played a big role in Pakistan making it to the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2021. Who can forget his brilliant first spell to India in the group stage clash when he dismissed Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul with his swing. Pakistan will need Shaheen again when they take on India in the Asia Cup. He is a big threat for India's top 3: Rahul, Rohit and Virat Kohli as all of them are susceptible to left-arm pace and swing.

Giving an update on Shaheen's injury, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that his injury is a big concern for the manangement. "There are concerns over Shaheen's fitness. We are taking him along because the doctor and the physio are travelling with the team, so he can be looked after well. We are thinking from a long-term perspective. There is the Asia Cup and the World Cup as well," he said before the team departed for the tour of Netherlands.

“We are trying to ensure he can get ready as soon as possible. We are hoping that he can play at least one match in the Netherlands. If not, then hopefully he can play in the Asia Cup," Azam said.