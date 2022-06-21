With BCCI managing to successfuly sold IPL media rights for a huge sum, the world has started observing and analysing IPL's next move. The IPL media rights were sold for 3 times more than previous cycle at a staggering amount of Rs 48,390 crore. Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, announced soon after this historic deal was signed that IPL is going to have a bigger window from 2024. He had said that IPL has become a fantastic platform for not just current cricketers but former ones too as they become coaches, scouts, managers for respective franchises while adding that going forward there will certainly be an increase in the number of games.

These comments from Jay Shah irked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) quickly. As per a PCB source, the Pakistan board will now be speaking to other boards after Shah's annoucement that IPL will have a bigger window in ICC's FTP Calendar. And now, their former captain Shahid Afridi had reacted to the statement made by Jay Shah.

Afridi, while Speaking to SAMAA TV was asked about his opinion on BCCI's decision to bring a longer IPL. PCB is worried that IPL getting a longer windown could potentially affect Pakistan's international fixture as many international players will not be available. Replying to this, Afridi said, "It all comes down to the market and the economy. The biggest [cricket] market is India. Whatever they will say will happen."

Not to forget, after the first season in 2008, the inaugural IPL edition, Pakistan players remain banned in the league. The likes of Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Akhtar had taken part in the first season of the league. However, after the 2008 Mumbai attack, Pakistan players were banned in IPL. Pakistan have their own cricket league called the Pakistan Super League (PSL). It has grown in terms of brand value but their numbers still cannot match those of the Indian Premier League.