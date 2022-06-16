With BCCI set to earn massive in the next five-year cycle of the Indian Premier League from the media rights sale, the ten franchises will also get a huge boost in terms of revenue. The BCCI is set to earn over Rs 48,000 crore in the 2023-2027 cycle which is three times more than what they paid to Star Sports Network in the last deal which was worth Rs 16,000 crore. Not to forget, the half of the BCCI's revenue from the media rights goes to the ten franchises, that means the 50 percent amount is shared among the franchises. This is done as per the agreement between the BCCI and the franchises which states that 50% of the revenues from media and sponsorship are distributed among the franchises.

As per a report on InsideSport, the ten franchises earned a total of Rs 201.65 crore from the media rights revenue. But next year, that is 2023, the revenue will touch the Rs 400 crore mark. It would not just stop there but continue to grow. In 2025, revenue is expected to be close to Rs. 500 crore. While in the last year of the cycle, that is 2027, the media rights revenue could touch Rs. 550 crore figure.

The BCCI will utilize the revenue generated from

IPL to strengthen our domestic cricket structure starting from grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India and enrich the

overall cricket-watching experience. June 14, 2022

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told InsideSport that BCCI is happy to deliver on the promises made to the IPL owners with increase in the media rights revenue. "Along with all others, franchise partners are our biggest stakeholders. When BCCI gets benefitted, its obvious the biggest stakeholder will also benefit. We are happy that we could provide growth and deliver on our promises to IPL Owners," Dhumal said.

All the ten teams of IPL - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals - will earn immensely from the success of the IPL media rights auction as their earnings from this will increase by 100 percent.