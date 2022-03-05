हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RIP Shane Warne

Shane Warne to receive state funeral, confirms Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Shane Warne, one of the all-time greats of the game, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

Shane Warne to receive state funeral, confirms Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison
File image (Source: Twitter)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday announced that late spin legend Shane Warne will receive a state funeral, while the cricket board decided to rename a stand at the MCG in his honour as the country mourned the loss of one of its greatest sportspersons.

Warne, one of the all-time greats of the game, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

Morrison said Australians were ''bewildered'' by a ''sad and sudden'' loss of Warne and the state funeral would be organised by federal and Victorian governments, Cricket Australia and the family of ''one of our greatest cricketers of all time''.

In recognition of Warne's ''national achievements his family will be offered a state funeral,'' Morrison said in a statement.

As a tribute to Warne, people gathered around his statue and offered flowers, cricket balls, beers, pies and cigarettes in tribute to his flamboyant lifestyle and cricketing genius.

Praising the spin legend, PM Morrison said: ''He was one of our nation's greatest characters. His humour, his passion, his irreverence, his approachability ensured he was loved by all.'' ''There was none like Shane. He lived his life his way. He had his great achievements, but also his regrets. He carried them all the same way,'' Morrison said.

''With a cheeky smile and a zest for life. There was something magical that he brought to our summers. The bleached blonde hair, the almost casual way he moved to send down a delivery, and his engagement with the crowd. He was one of a kind.''

''He inspired so many girls and boys to try their hand at cricket. He made it all look so easy. At some point, in most Australian backyards, we all tried to deliver a flipper. Our love and condolences go to Shane's family and particularly his children Brooke, Jackson, and Summer.''

Warne's sudden demise has shocked the cricket fraternity across the globe with players, both past and present, left lost for words and devastated by the tragedy.

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RIP Shane WarneCricket AustraliaScott Morrison
Next
Story

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Updates and Scorecard: Jadeja hits century as India take 450-plus lead

Must Watch

PT12M45S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: 'Zelenskyy is in Kyiv'- Ukraine, Russian media denied