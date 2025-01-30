Advertisement
SHARDUL THAKUR

Shardul Thakur Wreaks Havoc, Takes HATTRICK Against Meghalaya In Ranji Trophy - Watch

In the second over of the game, Thakur took a hat-trick after Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane decided to field after winning the toss. Shardul’s first prey was Balchander Anirudh and then he followed up by taking the wickets of Sumit Kumar and Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Mumbai’s stalwart player Shardul Thakur continued his brilliant form in the Ranji Trophy as he tormented Meghalaya’s batting lineup during the final round of the domestic tournament at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai, on Thursday. Thakur scalped a hat-trick and as a result, Meghalaya found themselves reeling at 2 for 6.

Shardul Thakur ended up with the figure of 4/43 in 11 overs with the help of three maidens. In the second over of the game, Thakur took a hat-trick after Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane decided to field after winning the toss. Shardul’s first prey was Balchander Anirudh and then he followed up by taking the wickets of Sumit Kumar and Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva.

Shardul also became the fifth player from Mumbai to take a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy. On the back of Shardul’s heroics, Meghalaya was restricted to just 86 in 24.3 overs in their first innings.

List Of Mumbai bowlers To Take Ranji Trophy Hattricks

        Jehangir Behramji Khot (Bombay) vs Baroda - 1943-44

        Umesh Narayan Kulkarni (Bombay) vs Gujarat - 1963-64

        Abdul Moosabhoy Ismail (Bombay) vs Saurashtra - 1973-74

        Royston Harold Dias (Mumbai) vs Bihar - 2023-24

        Shardul Thakur (Mumbai) vs Meghalaya - 2024-25

Now that Meghalaya crumbled for 86, Mumbai has a high chance of registering a win with a bonus point.  Shardul Thakur ended the day with figures of 4/43, while Mohit Avasthi scalped 3/27. The likes of Sylvester Dsouza and Shams Mulani took two and one wicket, respectively. 

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir failed to secure their spots in the playing XI. Jammu and Kashmir and Baroda have occupied the first two spots in Group D.

