Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman, Deputy Imran Khwaja interim head

New Delhi: Shashank Manohar has stepped down as the ICC Chairman, the ICC announced on Wednesday (July 1, 2020).

Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the office until a successor is elected.

ICC in an official statement said, "ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar has stepped down after two, two-year tenures at its helm. The ICC Board met today and agreed that Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the Chairperson until a successor is elected."

The process for the Chairperson election is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said, “On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja expressed, “Everyone on the ICC Board extends their wholehearted thanks to Shashank for the commitment he has shown to our sport. There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport. He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it.”